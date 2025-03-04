Local Senator "fascinated" by Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local senator says he’s “fascinated” by the Department of Government Efficiency overseen in the US by Elon Musk.

The controversial section introduced by Donald Trump’s administration has pledged to boost productivity and slash unnecessary spending.

But many question its methods and definitions of unnecessary – as it looks set to cut tens or even hundreds of thousands of federal jobs.

Speaking in the Seanad, Ahascragh-based Senator Ronan Mullen said it does raise questions over waste of public money in Ireland.