  • Services

Services

Local Senator demands extra exam time for dyslexia students

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local Senator demands extra exam time for dyslexia students
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local Senator says there’s an urgent need to look at providing additional exam time for students with Dyslexia and other neurological conditions.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Ollie Crowe said additional time is given in many other European countries for state exams.

He referenced 33 percent extra time in France, 30 percent in Italy, and 25 percent in the UK.

But Senator Crowe said there’s nothing in Ireland, despite long-running campaigns – and it’s putting huge stress on children and families.

More like this:
no_space
Global tourism leaders to gather in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGlobal tourism leaders are to gather in Galway city f...

no_space
Galway Cat Recue wins award for its Fur Ball fundraiser idea

The people behind Galway Cat Rescue are purring with delight after winning a national award. T...

no_space
Threshold highlights Galway rental crux

National housing charity Threshold has described Galway as one of the areas most acutely affected...

no_space
Galway hedge growth leaves drivers’ sightlines restricted

Motorists are taking their lives in their hands, trying to edge their way onto main roads because...

no_space
Dáil hears Athenry still has no bus service 9 months after services ended

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard that Athenry is still waiting for ...

no_space
Road Safety Zebras deliver letters from Bearna pupils to County Hall

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad Safety Zebras have delivered letters written by ...

no_space
Inis Mór, Inisbofin and Cleggan to benefit from offshore island funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInis Mór, Inisbofin and Cleggan are set to benefit fr...

no_space
No government funding forthcoming to reopen Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment has indicated no funding is forthcoming to...

no_space
RSA's child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Tuam, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Road Safety Authority's child car seat checking s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up