Local Senator demands extra exam time for dyslexia students

A local Senator says there’s an urgent need to look at providing additional exam time for students with Dyslexia and other neurological conditions.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Ollie Crowe said additional time is given in many other European countries for state exams.

He referenced 33 percent extra time in France, 30 percent in Italy, and 25 percent in the UK.

But Senator Crowe said there’s nothing in Ireland, despite long-running campaigns – and it’s putting huge stress on children and families.