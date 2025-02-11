Local school children visit Shantalla woman's home to mark her 101st birthday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Shantalla’s Philomena Geraghty has had a special visit to her home today by local schoolchildren to mark her 101st birthday

A group of teachers and children from Scoil Bhríde in Shantalla baked a cake and hand made a card to mark the big birthday

Philomena’s actual birthday was last Friday which she spent in her home with her daughters, sons, in- laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren and some friends

Philomena Considine as she was then moved to Galway from her native Clare to work in the Eglinton Hotel in Salthill where she met her husband to be Jimmy Geraghty who worked a chef in the Warwick Hotel

The couple moved to the house on David Road when they were built over 75 years ago and raised their family Joan, Mary, Jim and Alan leading to a large circle of grandchildren and great grandchildren

Her grand daughter Leah Geraghty says they are all so proud of Philomena who runs away from any type of big fuss for her birthday

However today’s visit by Scoil Bhríde has meant the celebrations have continued for Philomena for quite a few days