Local residents successfully block new apartment complex at Taylor’s Hill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of residents in Salthill has been successful in blocking plans for new 8 residential units in the area.

The receivers over certain assets of The Model Investment Partnership were granted planning permission for apartments at Taylor’s Hill Court.

However, Devon Court Residents’ Association appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála which has decided to refuse planning permission.

