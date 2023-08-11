Local residents plead for action on “rat run” behind Merlin Park
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local residents are pleading for action on “rat runs” through Merlin Lane behind Merlin Park Hospital.
The pleas are contained in submissions on a planning application for a new surgical hub at the site.
One submission stresses that residents are absolutely not against important healthcare infrastructure like the proposed new surgical hub.
But they are exasperated that despite repeated assurances about addressing the “rat run” over the years, nothing substantial has happened.
It argues that management must immediately implement a barrier gate as was previously promised, and ensure it’s strictly limited to employees and deliveries.
Another submission notes that opening times of the back gate established over a decade ago were from 7.45am to 9.30am, and from 15.45 to 6pm.
The back gate was also closed on certain days to dissuade rat-running.
But it’s argued that over time, in particular recent months, the opening hours have been abused and extended, turning the laneway into a high speed and high volume traffic route.
A decision on the surgical hub is due later this month.
More like this:
Headford locals share concerns with Taoiseach at well-attended public meeting
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Headford got the chance to share their concerns with th...
Affordable homes can’t be ringfenced for Galwegians
Some 30% of homes under any local authority Affordable Housing Scheme will be prioritised for peo...
Watchdog threatens ‘escalatory action’ against Ability West
Ability West has been threatened with “further escalatory action” if it does not overhaul its man...
Estimated electricity bills are a shock for the elderly
Astronomical estimated electricity bills are putting the fear of God into elderly customers, a fo...
Rising star Gilligan makes the headlines at local track
BARRY Geraghty has never won one; Rachael Blackmore and Jack Kennedy have yet to win one, but a t...
Records continue to fall as Utd win on home soil again
Galway United 3 Treaty United 0 GALWAY United remain an act of perfection on their home tur...
Talented Galway girls too powerful for the Lilywhites
Galway 3-11 Kildare 1-8 By Kevin Egan at Pearse Park THERE may be lingering disappointme...
Artists invited to apply for Studio Mór residencies
Studio Mór is a supported art studio in Oranmore village that operates alongside the Brothers of ...
Maelíosa’s rich life celebrated amid plans for larger gathering next year
BY JUDY MURPHY One of the most special events during the recent Arts Festival was a low-key ga...