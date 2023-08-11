  • Services

Local residents plead for action on “rat run” behind Merlin Park

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local residents are pleading for action on “rat runs” through Merlin Lane behind Merlin Park Hospital.

The pleas are contained in submissions on a planning application for a new surgical hub at the site.

One submission stresses that residents are absolutely not against important healthcare infrastructure like the proposed new surgical hub.

But they are exasperated that despite repeated assurances about addressing the “rat run” over the years, nothing substantial has happened.

It argues that management must immediately implement a barrier gate as was previously promised, and ensure it’s strictly limited to employees and deliveries.

Another submission notes that opening times of the back gate established over a decade ago were from 7.45am to 9.30am, and from 15.45 to 6pm.

The back gate was also closed on certain days to dissuade rat-running.

But it’s argued that over time, in particular recent months, the opening hours have been abused and extended, turning the laneway into a high speed and high volume traffic route.

A decision on the surgical hub is due later this month.

