Local Property Tax in County Galway to increase by 15%
Local Property Tax in County Galway is set to increase by 15 percent.
At a meeting at County Hall this afternoon, 32 councillors voted in favour of the move, while 6 voted against.
Those who opposed the increase are Athenry/Oranmore Sinn Fein Councillor Louis O’ Hara, Athenry/Oranmore Independent James Charity, Connemara Independent Ireland Councillors Noel Thomas, Michael Leinde and Seamus Walsh, and Connemara Independent Tomas O Curraoin.
Ballinasloe Sinn Fein Councillor Dermot Connolly was not present.
The argument in favour is that the cash-starved local authority is in desperate need of additional funding, and this move will net an additional €2.4m a year to deliver more services.
€800 thousand of that sum will also be ringfenced each year for local councillors to spend in their local areas of Athenry/Oranmore, Connemara, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Gort-Kinvara/Loughrea.
But there were also some heated scenes as Councillor Noel Thomas accused the controlling political pact of blackmail, bribery and coercion in order to secure yes votes.
Councilor Thomas claimed they were told that anyone who voted no would have no say in how that money is spent – a move several described as a poor precedent and bad for local democracy.
Fine Gael Loughrea Councillor Jimmy McClearn proposed the LPT be raised – and he explained why to David Nevin.
Meanwhile, Sinn Fein Councillor for Athenry/Oranmore Louis O’ Hara told David that the Government should be making up the shortfall, not the general public.
