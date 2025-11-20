Local MEP warns EU infrastructure legislation not to neglect local radio

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Nina Carberry says the EU must not neglect local radio in upcoming digital infrastructure legislation.

The European Commission is preparing its Digital Networks Act, which aims to speed up broadband and digital infrastructure rollout.

MEP Carberry argues that may risk neglecting traditional forms of media, and she says car radios must be safeguarded.

The Fine Gael MEP says local radio must be protected and supported, because of it’s value to the community