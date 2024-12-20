  • Services

Local MEP says Trump's return could open door for Ireland to increase green energy workforce

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Nina Carberry feels that Donald Trump’s return to the White House could open the door for Ireland to increase its green energy workforce.

Concerns have been raised within the international trade committee and in the European Parliament regarding funding for Ukraine and an increase in tariffs upon his return.

While the Fine Gael MEP agrees there are worries on that front, she believes some positives can come from Trump’s second term.

MEP Carberry says there could be a real opportunity opening up in the green energy sector.

Photo – Wiki

