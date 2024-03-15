Local MEP says new EU law will combat misinformation in media

MEP for this area, Maria Walsh says a new EU Act will help combat misinformation and protect journalists.

The European Media Freedom Act, which will also promote media diversity, has passed by the European Parliament.





The law will set the first ever EU-level rules on media freedom, transparency, and the protection of journalists.

Fine Gael MEP for Midlands North West Maria Walsh explains some of the other parts of the Act:

