Local MEP says EU moving to support rural housing rights

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local MEP says the EU is finally moving to support people’s right to live locally in one-off homes.

Ciaran Mullooly says the European Parliament’s Special Committee on the Housing Crisis has now published a draft report.

He says it contains many key suggestions – such as giving local authorities direct access to EU funds, removing red tape, and targeted support for low and middle income households.

Independent Ireland MEP Mullooly says the right of people to live locally is also major feature.

 

