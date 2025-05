This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local MEP says changes to the CAP inspection regime will mean reduced red tape for farmers.

Ciaran Mullooly says under new measures, farmers will now be subject to a single inspection for payments.

He says excessive bureaucracy drives farmers “absolutely nuts”, like duplicate and repetitive visits.

MEP Mullooly feels there’s more work to be done, but this change to CAP inspections is a very welcome one.