Local MEP says CAP budget must reflect inflation to ensure future of Irish food security

Local MEP Maria Walsh says the CAP budget must reflect inflation to ensure future of Irish food security

MEP Walsh, who’s a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee, has tabled over 30 proposals to strengthen CAP certainty and income stability for Irish farmers

She has made the submissions to the Committee’s report on The future of agriculture and the post-2027 common agricultural policy

Fine Gael MEP Walsh is also calling for practical tools to support further CAP simplification