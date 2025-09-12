Local MEP questions alleged Meta surpression of child safety research

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local MEP is questioning the alleged suppression of child safety research by social media giant Meta.

MEP Nina Carberry says according to a Washington Post investigation, Meta allegedly suppressed internal research that showed children being exposed to grooming, sexual harassment and violence.

At the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week, lawmakers are discussing internet governance and online safety.

Fine Gael MEP Carberry says stronger EU action is needed to keep children safe online.