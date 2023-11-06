Local MEP Maria Walsh calls for an end to the pink tax

A local MEP says people should be charged the same for similar products and services irrespective of their gender

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh is among those in the European Parliament calling for an end to the Pink Tax.





It’s when products or services marketed to women cost more than the male alternative.

The Midlands North-West MEP wants to see a standard price for all male and female products:

