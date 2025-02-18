  • Services

Services

Local MEP levels "spin doctor" charge at EU over Mercosur trade deal

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local MEP levels "spin doctor" charge at EU over Mercosur trade deal
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local MEP Luke “Ming” Flanagan has accused the EU of using “spin doctors” when it comes to Irish farmers and the Mercosur trade deal.

It is the biggest trade deal ever negotiated by the EU, and it would see tariffs worth billions cut on products coming from South America.

But it’s facing strong opposition from the farming sector due to the amount of foreign beef that would be imported at lower cost.

Speaking in the EU Parliament, MEP Flanagan claimed the EU is not being truthful by painting the deal as a “win-win” for farmers.

More like this:
no_space
City Council "confident" investment in Crown Square was money well spent

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council says it's "confident" that the ma...

no_space
Bringing communities together to improve home energy efficiency

Residents and community groups are invited to join the Sustainable Energy Communities (SECs) Drop...

no_space
8 percent drop in unemployment in Galway in past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUnemployment levels across Galway have dropped by alm...

no_space
Missing Dunmore teenager found safe and well

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDunmore teenager Brian Hayden who was reported missin...

no_space
Thirty historic buldings in Galway receive combined funding of €350,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThirty historic buildings in the city and county have...

no_space
Galway and Rovers Cup Final teams reunite 40 years on – and help old colleagues

It’s all of four decades ago since they did battle at the old Dalymount Park – and 40 years since...

no_space
Ballinasloe evening offers heartfelt reflection – and message of hope

The mother of brave Galway battler Saoirse Ruane shared her ongoing journey of grief on the publi...

no_space
State backs newspapers to fund local coverage

More than 100 new jobs will be created in regional journalism across the country thanks to last w...

no_space
Gardaí seek help in finding a missing teenager in Galway City.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are seeking help in finding a missing teenager...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up