Local MEP levels "spin doctor" charge at EU over Mercosur trade deal

Local MEP Luke “Ming” Flanagan has accused the EU of using “spin doctors” when it comes to Irish farmers and the Mercosur trade deal.

It is the biggest trade deal ever negotiated by the EU, and it would see tariffs worth billions cut on products coming from South America.

But it’s facing strong opposition from the farming sector due to the amount of foreign beef that would be imported at lower cost.

Speaking in the EU Parliament, MEP Flanagan claimed the EU is not being truthful by painting the deal as a “win-win” for farmers.