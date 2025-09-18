  • Services

Local MEP demands EU Commissioner debate "rotten" Mercosur deal

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local MEP is challenging the EU Commissioner for Trade to hold a public debate on the Mercosur trade agreement.

Mercosur is a major trade deal between the European Union and a number of countries in South America.

It’s sparked fierce controversy among farmers over the quantity and quality of beef that’ll be imported into the EU.

MEP Ciaran Mullooley says if Maros Sefcovic believes it’s a good deal for Irish agriculture, he should be happy to debate when he visits Ireland in October.

But the Independent Ireland MEP told Galway Talks it’s a “rotten” deal as it currently stands.

 

