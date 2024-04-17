Local MEP claims TikTok not doing enough to protect mental health of teens

Local MEP Maria Walsh claims that TikTok is not doing enough to protect the mental health of vulnerable teenagers.

The Midlands North West MEP has led the campaign for a European Mental Health Strategy over the past five years.





MEP Walsh says TikTok’s algorithms actively highlight graphic content on depression, self-harm and suicide.

The Fine Gael MEP says the level of protection the platform offers is falling below what is needed:

