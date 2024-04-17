  • Services

Services

Local MEP claims TikTok not doing enough to protect mental health of teens

Published:

Local MEP claims TikTok not doing enough to protect mental health of teens
Share story:

Local MEP Maria Walsh claims that TikTok is not doing enough to protect the mental health of vulnerable teenagers.

The Midlands North West MEP has led the campaign for a European Mental Health Strategy over the past five years.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

MEP Walsh says TikTok’s algorithms actively highlight graphic content on depression, self-harm and suicide.

The Fine Gael MEP says the level of protection the platform offers is falling below what is needed:

The post Local MEP claims TikTok not doing enough to protect mental health of teens appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Clifden Flood Relief Scheme may not happen due to “poor economic case”

A long-awaited flood defence scheme for Clifden could be in trouble – because at the moment...

no_space
MEP candidate Niall Blaney calls on independents to give positions on nitrates derogations

MEP candidate for this region, Senator Niall Blaney, is calling on independent candidates to R...

no_space
100 students and staff gather at University of Galway for Day of Action for Palestine

Around a hundred members of staff and students have gathered at the University of Galway to take ...

no_space
Mayor officially opens changing facility for the disabled at Ladies Beach, Salthill

The ‘Changing Places’ facility at Ladies Beach in Salthill has been officially opened The facilit...

no_space
Green light for Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore to be demolished and replaced with hotel

City planners have given the green light for Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore to be demolished and...

no_space
Plea for tenants to “respect houses” as keys to be handed over to new social homes in Ahascragh

There’s a plea for tenants to “mind and respect” new social homes in Ahascragh,...

no_space
Dáil hears Galway-Dublin motorway almost never happened due to projected lack of demand

The Dáil has heard that the Dublin to Galway Motorway almost didn’t happen due to apparent ...

no_space
Galway businesses urged to apply for ‘valuable’ financial scheme

Businesses in Galway are losing out on finances available through a Local Government scheme. That...

no_space
Galway city to host Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair next week

A Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair is taking place in Galway city next Monday 22nd April....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up