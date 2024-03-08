Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a special fund to address the gender credit gap facing for female-owned businesses

The Fine Gael MEP says the Female Founders’ Fund would be the first of its kind within the EU.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She says the gender credit gap for female-owned businesses worldwide is estimated at 1.5 trillion dollars.

MEP Walsh adds people are aware with the gender wage cap, but the credit is going somewhat under the radar:

The post Local MEP calls for special fund to address gender credit gap for female business owners appeared first on Galway Bay FM.