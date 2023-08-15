Local MEP calls for a ‘culture and media card’ to be gifted to young people on their 18th birthday
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local MEP Colm Markey is calling for the introduction of an initiative to gift a €200 ‘culture and media card’ to every young person when they turn 18.
He hopes the card will be supported in the upcoming budget, and believes it will empower young people to explore more arts and culture events
A similar initiative has successfully run in Germany for a number of years and MEP Markey suggests it could be accessed on an app.
The Midlands NorthWest MEP says this small investment would help young people develop a life-long interest in the arts sector:
