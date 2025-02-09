Local GP and Councillor demands full transparency on Portiuncula inquiry

A local GP and independent Councillor has called for full transparency in the review underway into maternity services at Portiuncula University Hospital.

Cllr Evelyn Parsons, who also has a medical practice in Ballinasloe and is a member of Regional Health Forum West, met with Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer of HSE West, and Regional Clinical Director Dr Pat Nash, along with senior management at PUH regarding the ongoing external review.

She insisted that the review was about ‘ensuring the highest standards of care and restoring trust in our maternity services’.

“The public deserves clarity, and most importantly my thoughts are with the women and families affected who deserve answers and full transparency,” she said.

Given the higher-than-expected incidence of hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) at PUH and referrals for neonatal cooling, Cllr. Parsons insists that the review must be thorough and must conclude with a clear focus on patient safety for both mothers and babies. Individual case review reports are being shared directly with the women affected and most are expected to be finalised by the end of February.

She said she had been assured that all women whose cases are under review have been met with and assigned a senior support person within the hospital.

However, she also acknowledged that news of the review may cause wider concern among the 817 women currently booked for maternity care at PUH, as well as impacting hospital staff morale and public confidence.

“What we do know is that the maternity unit and existing management at PUH are adhering to the reporting procedures in place, which are designed in the interest of patient safety,” Cllr. Parsons said.

She has also pressed the HSE on multiple aspects of the review, including whether recommendations from the Walker Report have been fully implemented and whether additional systemic issues need to be addressed.

“Our priority must be ensuring that the highest standards of patient care are delivered at PUH’s maternity unit. If additional resources are found to be lacking, the HSE must commit to providing them without delay,” Cllr. Parsons stressed.

“That is why I have strongly urged the HSE to publish an overall report on the findings. The accuracy and integrity of this review must be open to public scrutiny in the interest of fairness, accountability, and transparency,” she added.

She further highlighted the importance of considering care within the broader context of governance, resources, and staffing.

“Care cannot be assessed in isolation from the adequacy of resources and supports available to deliver safe services,” Cllr. Parsons stated.

“Outcomes serve as a measure of the quality of governance. A systematic review of governance responsibilities is necessary to determine whether the Walker Report was fully implemented in 2019, whether the oversight structure UHG has been effective, and whether the HSE has provided the necessary additional resources, funding, training, and quality improvements on an ongoing basis since.”

Women seeking information or support contact HSE at 1800 807 008.

Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons outside Portiuncula Hospital.