Local Gaeltacht businesses showcase their work at the RDS

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gaeltacht businesses from Galway are preparing to showcase their work at a national showcase in Dublin tomorrow.

Showcase Ireland in the RDS is celebrating 50 years of exhibiting Irish craft and designs.

LESS Watches, based in Menlo has been shortlisted for ‘The Edit Display Area’ which is a curated selection featuring the highest quality products.

From An Spidéal, C Beauty who are known for their handmade skincare products and West Ireland Art who create greeting cards and fine art prints will feature at the event.

Dara Mats, based in Indreabhán, will display their yoga mats decorated with original art inspired by the Irish landscape.