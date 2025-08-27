Local Fianna Fáil councillor hits out at party leader over Presidential election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Local Fianna Fáil councillor has hit out at the party leader over the choosing of a candidate for the Presidential election

Loughrea area Councillor Michael Regan says there’s unhappiness among grassroots party members over the lack of say they have on a Presidential candidate.

The party is yet to make its position clear, however there have been names circulating such as Bertie Ahern and former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin.

Micháel Martin is expected to give an insight to members at a meeting next week, but it’s unclear whether a candidate will be selected at that point.

Councillor Regan told John Morley he isn’t impressed with the party’s lack of preparation and consultation