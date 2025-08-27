  • Services

Services

Local Fianna Fáil councillor hits out at party leader over Presidential election

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local Fianna Fáil councillor hits out at party leader over Presidential election
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Local Fianna Fáil councillor has hit out at the party leader over the choosing of a candidate for the Presidential election

Loughrea area Councillor Michael Regan says there’s unhappiness among grassroots party members over the lack of say they have on a Presidential candidate.

The party is yet to make its position clear, however there have been names circulating such as Bertie Ahern and former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin.

Micháel Martin is expected to give an insight to members at a meeting next week, but it’s unclear whether a candidate will be selected at that point.

Councillor Regan told John Morley he isn’t impressed with the party’s lack of preparation and consultation

More like this:
no_space
Three Galway artists shortlisted for the AIB Portrait Prizes at the National Gallery of Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree Galway artists have been shortlisted for the pr...

no_space
Works on Doughiska Skate Park worth almost half a million euro begin today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDoughiska Park Refurbishment works worth €400,000 are...

no_space
Minister Calleary to officially open new Connemara walking and cycling trail

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister Dara Calleary is to officially open a new Co...

no_space
High tide advisory continues for Galway coastal areas until midday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA high tide advisory continues this morning for Galwa...

no_space
Local TD critical of Government delay in engaging with school secretaries and caretakers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is criticising the Government for its dela...

no_space
Minister launches new dyspraxia holiday club at Glendeer Pet Farm

The importance of peer support for children with dyspraxia was highlighted at the launch of a new...

no_space
Senator’s lifetime of commitment to voluntary and public life

The curtain came down on a singular contribution to public life in Galway this month as former te...

no_space
Old Galway Corporation Waterworks re-invented as water sports activity centre

The Old Galway Corporation Waterworks building on Dyke Road is to be given a new lease of life as...

no_space
Expensive power tools stolen from vehicle parked at Briarhill Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai in Oranmore are investigating the theft of exp...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up