Local ETB learners to share stories in TG4 documentary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two learners who upskilled through the Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board will appear in a TG4 documentary this evening.

Eachtraí Foghlama sees TikTok star, Dancing with the Stars finalist and former ETB student Kayleigh Trappe meeting a diverse group of students to hear their stories.

As part of the documentary, she travels to Leitir Móir to meet adult learner Paraic Ó hEidhin, who pursued a boat building course.

She also travels to Inis Oírr to meet Éadoin Kinsella O’ Neill, a Wexford native who decided to study for her leaving cert at Coláiste Ghobnait.

Eachtraí Foghlama le Kayleigh Trappe airs on TG4 this evening at 7.30pm.