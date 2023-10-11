Local councillors vow to keep pressure on Government for funding for Ash Dieback
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
Local councillors have vowed to keep the pressure on the Government regarding funding to deal with Ash Dieback.
Minister Pippa Hackett recently acknowledged the difficulty and the cost landowners are facing in dealing with the roadside issue.
Councillor Geraldine Donohue was given backing by councillors at a recent Loughrea District meeting in her motion to seek more funding for local authorities.
Councillor Donohue says she will continue to advocate for those dealing with Ash Dieback
