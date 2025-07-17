  • Services

Local councillors to write to Transport Department to reopen Safe Routes to School applications

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillors in the Loughrea and Gort/Kinvara areas are calling for the Safe Routes to School programme to be reopened to applications.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue put forward a motion to write to the Department of Transport to allow schools that did not apply in 2021 to do so now.

Notice was sent to schools in March 2021, and by the deadline of April 16th 2021, almost a thousand applications were submitted.

An Taisce says due to the high number of applications there are currently no plans to reopen the process again.

Councillor Donohue says it’s an invaluable scheme that some schools have missed out on

 

