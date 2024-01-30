Local councillor working with Finance Minister to remove ‘red tape’ over storm humanitarian fund

Local councillor Martina Kinanne is working with the Finance Minister to remove the ‘red tape’ for businesses accessing humanitarian funding after the recent storms

It comes as the Cabinet considers increasing the total pot to €11m, which will be double the amount that was initially announced last year for those impacted by flooding





However, some businesses have been refused the fund due to having partial funding, while others have been waiting months to get confirmation of acceptance

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Councillor Kinnane says these funds need to be thought out more before they are announced to avoid these anomalies:

