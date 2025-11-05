Local councillor vows to find extra cemetery space as Annaghdown graveyard plans stalled

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillor Mary Hoade has vowed to keep working to find extra cemetery space in Annaghdown, as the plans for a new burial ground have been put on hold.

The plans for a 1.3 acre development were submitted in April, but have since been withdrawn by the County Council environment department.

It would provide 255 double plots, 20 single slots and 40 urn plots, and would be located 300 metres from the existing graveyard, accessed via a small lane.

However, a group of over 150 people collectively submitted a request the graveyard access be from the main road instead.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Hoade says several issues are now being looked at, and once it’s re-submitted, councillors will consider it