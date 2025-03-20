Local Councillor says DEIS status will bring top level resources for Clonfert College

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local Councillor says DEIS status for the new secondary school in Ballinasloe will bring top level resources

Clonfert College is a merger of both the all-boys school, Garbally College and the all-girls school Ardscoil Mhuire.

DEIS, the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools programme is a government initiative that provides extra funding and opportunitiesfor designated schools

Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney outlines the extra facilities which will be available in the merged school