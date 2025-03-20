  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Local Councillor says DEIS status will bring top level resources for Clonfert College

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local Councillor says DEIS status will bring top level resources for Clonfert College
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local Councillor says DEIS status for the new secondary school in Ballinasloe will bring top level resources

Clonfert College is a merger of both the all-boys school, Garbally College and the all-girls school Ardscoil Mhuire.

DEIS, the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools programme is a government initiative that provides extra funding and opportunitiesfor designated schools

Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney outlines the extra facilities which will be available in the merged school

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway launches Nelson Mandela Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway has launched the Nelson Mand...

no_space
Galway GAA supporters to take over Times Square billboards for New York Galway match

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway GAA supporters have the chance to have their p...

no_space
More final day heartache for Presentation Athenry

CBS Thurles 0-24 Presentation College, Athenry2-17 By Paul Keane at Croke Park A flock o...

no_space
GRETB offers new range of Further Education and Training courses to support growing demand

A range of new Further Education and Training (FET) micro-qualifications are now being offered th...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1925 Flu that floors The influenza which has been raging throughout the West of Ireland, an...

no_space
Maigh Cuilinn and Titans set for play-offs

Titans and Maigh Cuilinn head into the Men’s Division One post-season play-offs this Saturday on ...

no_space
Concerns voiced over Garda numbers in Galway

The strength of An Garda Síochána in Galway increased slightly this year but there are concerns t...

no_space
Galway has over 1,000 listings on Airbnb

There are over 1,000 properties available on Airbnb across Galway city and county – at a time whe...

no_space
Wining and dining without gracing pub nor restaurant

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara When I suggested to a friend we venture to t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up