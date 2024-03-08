Local Councillor claims out-of-control dogs wreaking havoc on farms
A local councillor is claiming out of control dogs are wreaking havoc on farms right across the country.
Independent councillor Geraldine Donohue says the problem is having a major impact on farm animals and farmers’ incomes.
The Loughrea area councillor says the main worry is that loose dogs are endangering the lives of young farm animals this spring:
