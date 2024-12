Athenry/Oranmore councillor David Collins is calling for reform in the Community Involvement Scheme to help farmers fell dangerous trees.

He says it isn’t fair that the responsibility of felling a dangerous roadside tree falls fully on the landowner.

Councillor Collins says there is a significant cost involved – including health and safety regulations and road closures.

The Fine Gael councillor believes the criteria of the scheme should be broadened to help farmers deal with ash dieback disease.