Local comedian and TikToker hosts gig to raise money

Galway comedian and TikToker, Julie Burke is hosting a comedy gig at the Loughrea Hotel next month to raise money for local initiatives.

All proceeds of the December 12th event will go toward ‘The Loughrea Family & Community Resource Centre’ and ‘It Takes a Village’.

Julie Burke, aka Julesrulesirl, has over 40,000 followers between Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Julie says she loves her local community and wants to use her platform to give back:

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite @Julesrules – In Real Life – with over half tickets already sold.