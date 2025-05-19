  • Services

Local businesses urged to get involved with redevelopment of Aughrim Interpretative Centre

Published:

Local businesses urged to get involved with redevelopment of Aughrim Interpretative Centre
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council are encouraging local businesses to get involved in the redevelopment of the Interpretative Centre in Aughrim.

Tenders are now live for the appointment of consultants, after funding was secured last year for a feasibility study.

The local authority says modern technologies and methods are needed to tell the story of the battle of Aughrim and offer an enhanced visitor experience.

Councillor Alan Harney says this is a great opportunity and everyone should get involved.

