This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local business has been awarded €10,000 from VISA’s ‘She’s Next’ grant programme.

Athenry’s Nibbed Cacao was one of five businesses to secure a grant.

The programme has awarded €215,000 in funding and coaching to women entrepreneurs across Ireland.

The winners will also receive mentoring from entrepreneur Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted by Aimee.