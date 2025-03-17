Local bar is back in business – and bucking the trend for rural pubs

-
Around 200 people joined in the celebrations last Saturday week at the official re-opening of Bradley’s Bar in Labane under new ownership – bucking the trend of declining rural pubs.
The Parish Priest in Ardrahan, Fr Joe Roche, after blessing the renovated building, thanked new proprietor, Joe Gregg and his barman brother Noel, for reviving Bradley’s Bar at a time when bars were closing in small, rural communities across County Galway.
“It wasn’t until he said it that I realised the significance,” said South Inner-City Dubliner Joe Gregg.
Two local legends – former Galway hurler and All-Star, Iarla Tannian; and drama student and aspiring Hollywood actor Andrew Quinn of the well-known Quinn family who own the hardware store and service station in Labane – cut the ribbon at the re-launch ceremony.
“I’m still buzzing from it all. The crowds on Saturday were hopping. The energy in the room was just amazing,” said Joe.
The sixty-year-old planned to retire to a country pub since 2020, but several deals, including on pubs in Lorrha, North Tipperary, and Kilfenora, West Clare, fell through.
Joe Gregg shook on a deal to buy Bradley’s of Labane minutes after he first viewed it with Gort auctioneer Colm Farrell last October, and he moved in before Christmas.
Locals feared the new owners would redevelop it as apartments but that’s not on his radar.
“Although it’s a public house, and a local bar, we are a community pub. I want everyone in the community to be able to come in here and say, ‘this is my local bar and I’m proud if it’,” he added.
Pictured: Bradley’s bar, Ardrahan’s, new owner Joe Gregg celebrates the bar’s official relaunch with former Galway hurler and All-Star Iarla Tannian and Drama student and member of Galway’s Blue Teapot theatre company, Andrew Quinn. Photos: Brian Harding.
