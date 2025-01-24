Local authorities begin assessing damage after Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Tennis Club suffers storm damage once again
Facilities at Galway Lawn Tennis Club again fell foul to the weather when Storm Éowyn hammered th...
Connacht GAA air dome destroyed following Storm Eowyn
The Connacht GAA air dome at the GAA Centre of Excell...
GAA Dome the big casualty as Storm Éowyn hammers the west
Galway city and county felt the full force of Storm Éowyn over night as wind in excess of 130kk/h...
Mace Head in Carna has broken the all-time gust of wind record
The record for the maximum ever gust of wind in Irela...
Corinthians dig deep to claim another late win
Corinthians 19 Banbridge 16 By John Mulligan Corinthians showed incredible character and...
Exploring Lough Corrib’s lesser-known treasures
Corrib Beo is hosting a series of lunchtime talks in collaboration with Galway City Museum that w...
Concern over driving test centre move from Westside
Galway West TD, John Connolly said he was ‘concerned’ at suggestions the Road Safety Authority wi...
Connacht’s superb run in Challenge Cup continues
Cardiff 19 Connacht 28 By JOHN FALLON IN CARDIFF IT’S amazing how quickly fortunes can s...
2,800km undersea cable to run from Galway to Continent
A company aims to build a 2,800km undersea telecoms cable connecting Galway to Portugal, Spain an...