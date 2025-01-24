  • Services

Local authorities begin assessing damage after Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway local authorities have begun assessing the damage caused by Storm Eowyn, which has been described as one of the worst to ever hit the country.
A status red wind warning elapsed at 11am, but an orange alert remains in place until 4pm, with people still being urged not to travel unless its necessary.
Meanwhile Met Eireann is also warning of isolated hail showers today and tonight.
Trees and power lines are down right across the city and county, with people asked to report any debris they come across to their relevant local authority.
Mace Head in Carna experienced a record-breaking gust of wind overnight at 185km/hour.
Director of Services at Galway County Council Uinsionn Finn says it’ll be a whole weekend job to assess the damage

