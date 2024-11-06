Local authorities and developers meet to discuss affordable housing opportunities

-
-
Galway’s first affordable housing scheme in over a decade saw 116 applications for the 17 available houses – within three days of the web portal opening.
That’s what Galway County Council Chief Executive Liam Conneally told a meeting between local authority leaders and developers this week, aimed at exploring opportunities for delivering new affordable housing projects across the city and county.
“In the first affordable housing development in County Galway since 2012 at Garraí Na Gaoithe in Claregalway, there were over 300 attendees at a public information session in Claregalway Hotel,” explained Mr Conneally.
“Within the first three days of the web portal opening, there were 116 applications for the 17 houses available in the first phase of the project. This group of buyers would have been priced out of the private market.
“In a market where prices are rising, affordable housing gives greater reassurance to financiers as there is a larger pool of buyers that can afford the properties,” he added.
The breakfast briefing at the Menlo Park Hotel between senior officials from the City and County Councils and property developers, planners and key stakeholders highlighted the significance of incorporating affordable housing into the Galway City and Galway County Development Plans and the growing need to a find solutions-based approach to the housing crisis.
Developers in attendance were encouraged to collaborate with the local authorities on future housing schemes and were informed about the latest regulatory frameworks and funding mechanisms supporting affordable housing initiatives.
An affordable housing scheme is where the Local Authority assists a member of the public to purchase a housing unit by purchasing a percentage of the house. Such schemes seek to address the affordability gap that exists when acquiring a home.
Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr Albert Dolan, said that Galway, like other counties across the country, had experienced increased demand for affordable housing in recent years.
“The need for key stakeholders to come together to explore innovative strategies for delivering new housing schemes is more important than ever,” he said.
“Improving the working relationship between local authorities and developers is key to increasing Galway’s stock of affordable housing, which in turn will not only assist addressing the housing shortage but will also breathe new life into local communities,” he added.
Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Peter Keane described the affordable housing crisis as ‘a challenge that local government and developers must tackle together with the support of government’.
“The purpose of this seminar was to demonstrate that working with developers to increase affordable housing options will help us create a more equitable and vibrant Galway for all residents,” he said”
County Council CE Mr Conneally outlined how the demand for affordable housing is growing, and that it would continue to grow.
“The rising cost of living means more and more people are being priced out of the housing market,” he said. “By providing affordable housing, you are not just meeting a current need—you are anticipating future demand.”
Pictured at the one-day seminar on affordable housing at the Menlo Park Hotel (from left) Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council; Louise Esler of Galway City Council’s Housing Department; John Waters of Galway County Council’s Housing Directorate; and Leonard Cleary, Chief Executive of Galway City Council. Credit: Andrew Downes.
