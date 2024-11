Award-winning local artist Kathy Ross will host a tote design workshop titled ‘Tote-ally Creative’ for Irish Design Week now underway

This year’s theme is ‘Imagination for Opportunity’ with a focus on promoting potential solutions to the climate emergency, housing crisis and social inclusion.

Events are taking place across the country and in Galway a free of charge public event takes place in Tuam Library on Wednesday where embroidery and applique techniques will be taught.