Lobby increases pressure on wastewater plant

Residents of two Connemara communities cranked up the political pressure this week in their campaigns for 100-metre buffer zones around wastewater treatment plants.

Representatives of campaign groups in An Cheathrú Rua and An Spidéal gave a presentation to Connemara Area Councillors before the latest municipal district meeting. The delegation from An Spidéal is unhappy with Irish Water’s plans for a treatment plant in close proximity to Scoil Éinne.

The delegation from An Cheathrú Rua, Grúpa Pobail Chéibh an tSrutháin, oppose plans for the development of a sewage treatment plant at the scenic location near the local pier. They support instead plans to build a ‘cultural centre’ on the site, which the State plans to compulsorily purchase.

The meeting was held in-camera (no media allowed) but it is understood Councillors agreed they would look at the possibility of making changes to the County Galway Local Development Plan, by including a 100-metre buffer zone around waste water treatment plans. It is unclear whether this could be done in time to halt the two developments at issue; and there may also be legal issues with it.

Residents living in the vicinity of Céibh an tSrutháin have reiterated their dissatisfaction and dismay at the plans for a sewage treatment plant.

At a recent information evening attended by nearly 80 residents in An Cheathrú Rua, it was decided that the campaign against the treatment plant should continue and that all efforts should be explored to try to convince Irish Water that realistic alternatives be found.

Grúpa Pobail Chéibh an tSrutháin said there is no change in the stance adopted on this issue as far back as 2007 when it was initially proposed to build the sewage treatment plant at Céibh an tSrutháin.

The meeting was briefed by the committee on developments since the campaign was reactivated when Irish Water announced six months ago that a new proposal was being advanced to build the sewage treatment plant at Céibh an tSrutháin.

