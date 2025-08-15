Lobby group feels no confidence vote in Health Minister may be warranted over Portiuncula maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local group feels a vote of no-confidence in the Health Minister could be called for over the situation with maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

A rally taking place tomorrow follows a recent meeting held by The Portiuncula Maternity Alliance which saw around 300 attendees.

The group was set up following July’s decision to transfer high-risk pregnancies from the hospital on the back of reviews into care being provided there.

People are being asked to gather at 11 tomorrow morning at the fairgreen, ahead of a loop around the town at midday.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Independent Ballinasloe Councillor Evelyn Parsons feels the issue is of national concern.