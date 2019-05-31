Lively Route 66 for Town Hall concert

Kildare-based big band, Route 66, will bring their ‘Live in Concert’ show to the Town Hall Theatre for the first time on Saturday, June 8, taking the audience on a musical trip from the 1940s right up to now, with selections from the big-band era, swing, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, plus 21st century classics.

The show will feature songs made famous by Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Joe Dolan, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Gloria Gaynor Adele and more.

Route 66 is made up of a six-strong brass section, four saxes, four rhythm and a male and female singer. The band has stood the test of time, as 2019 marks its 21st year on the road, The group will be providing the music for the Rose Ball in the Dome in Tralee next August.

Their show at the Town Hall Theatre will be two-and-a-half hours long, including an interval and tickets are €22/20 online at tht,ie, by phone at 091-569777 or from the Box Office.