Live Updates – Budget 2026 unveiled today

Published:

Live Updates – Budget 2026 unveiled today
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Last updated: 8:56 7/10/25

Today is Budget Day, with details of what’ll be included in Budget 2026 already widely circulating.

Galway Bay FM will be providing coverage throughout the day.

That’ll include pre-analysis on Galway Talks, live updates on our news bulletins and full post-announcement analysis on FYI Galway from 5PM.

Speeches from the Minister for Finance and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform are expected around lunchtime, and we’ll keep you updated right here and on FM.

The Finance Minister says Budget 2026 is about ‘investment’ and balance.

Speaking this morning, Paschal Donohoe says the Budget is about investing in the country’s future:

Here’s some of what we know so far..

The tax package will see a VAT rate cut for the hospitality sector from July 1st.

VAT cuts for new build apartments and the retention of the reduced VAT for energy and the renters tax credit at its current rate are also expected.

Money will be set aside for hiring up to 1,000 new gardai, 860 special education teachers and the deployment of 1,700 SNAs.

The income disregard for the carers allowance will be raised to €1,000 per person per week

It’s also expected there will be a permanent cut to student fees of €500 euro.

A double Christmas bonus is expected on social welfare while core rates will increase by 10 euro.

