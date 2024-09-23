LIVE STREAM – Galway United v Drogheda United
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Galway United face Drogheda this evening in the Airtricity League Premier Division (Kick Off – 7.45pm).
Full live and uninterrupted coverage here on Galway Bay FM from 7.40pm with Jonathan Higgins and Tom O’Connor.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The post LIVE STREAM – Galway United v Drogheda United appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Local Property Tax in County Galway to increase by 15%
Local Property Tax in County Galway is set to increase by 15 percent. At a meeting at County Hall...
Uisce Éireann appeals to customers in Ballinasloe to conserve water
Uisce Éireann is experiencing high levels of demand in the Ballinasloe area and has called on cus...
Fresh attempt to build new car showroom in Oranmore
A fresh attempt is being made to build a new car showroom in Oranmore. Sean Fleming Motors was re...
New floodlights at Westside Running Track to be switched on this week
New floodlights installed at Westside Running Track are due to be switched on this week. It’...
‘West Winds’ in Aillebrack – a splendid home in rugged Connemara
DNG Martin O'Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this excellent property in a fa...
New homes receiving planning permission down in County but up in City
There has been a slight increase in the number of new homes receiving planning permission in Galw...
Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of cocaine after house search in Athenry
Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine at a house in Athenry. Members of the Galwa...
Galway conference seeks to tackle worrying trend of rising youth homelessness
A conference being hosted by Galway Simon Community is looking to address a ‘worrying’...
Western Motors Group announced as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies 2024
Western Motors Group has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, the leading busin...