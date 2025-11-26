Little Blue Heroes enjoy day to remember at Emergency Services Blue Light Day

-
Galway’s everyday heroes met those of the Little Blue variety recently for a day to remember at the Connemara Regional Airport in Inverin.
The Emergency Services Blue Light Day was organised by the Little Blue Heroes Foundation, the not-for-profit registered charity voluntarily led by Garda members, retired Garda members and civic minded people from communities.
Their vision is to support families of children with serious illnesses in Ireland while empowering the lives of children through positive community engagement – and to provide practical and financial support to families of children who have serious illness.
Most of all, they are also able to grant a special wish to the children they support – to swear them in so that they can become Honorary Gardaí to empower the child and foster positive engagement with An Garda Síochána.
The day out at the Connemara Regional Airport in Inverin was attended by Local Coast Guard and Fire Service members along with Defence Forces Personal , the crew of Rescue 115 who attended with their very impressive Rescue Helicopter.
Also in attendance were members from Salthill Garda Station and Galway Garda Roads Policing and Community Policing units.
There were many different vehicles on display and lots of equipment also so the Little Blue Heroes could put the ‘Big Blue Heroes’ through their paces.
Staff at the Airport went above and beyond, providing top class facilities for the services – and even a VIP experience in which the Little Blue Heroes were treated to a scenic flight around Galway Bay on a beautiful sunny day.
Pictured: The Little Blue Heroes, their families and the emergency service personnel who turned out to ensure a day to remember for all at Connemara Regional Airport, Inverin. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
