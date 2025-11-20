  • Services

Listen – Hundreds of Galway students attend road safety demonstration at Ballybrit.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hundreds of students from schools across Galway city and county attended a road safety demonstration today at Ballybrit Racecourse.

The road accident re-enactment is a collaboration between the Ambulance Service, Gardaí, the Road Safety Authority, Galway Fire service, and the ED Department at UHG and is funded by Galway city and county councils.

 

TY, fifth and sixth year students from five schools – Seamount College Kinvara, Calansanctus College Oranmore, Coláiste na Coiribe Scoil Iognaid, and Salerno – experienced The Lifesaver Project today.

Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Saoirse Duhan attended the event today:

 

