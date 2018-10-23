LISTEN: FULL SPEECH OF CHILDRENS’ MINISTER ZAPPONE ON FULL EXCAVATION OF TUAM SITE

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway, is to be fully excavated and forensically examined.

The government decided a full excavation was the best way forward at its cabinet meeting this morning.

A forensic examination will aim to identify the remains of all children buried at the site.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says the past needs to be addressed by fully finding out what happened in Tuam.

Listen to her speech in full…