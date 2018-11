https://galwaytalks.podbean.com/mf/play/fa58v4/decapitated_dog_on_city_church_grounds.mp3

Keith Finnegan spoke to Councillor Frank Fahy on Galway Talks this morning in regards to a decapitated dog that was discovered on the grounds of a city church.

It’s understood the decapitated dog was discovered at Ballinfoile Church late last weekend, a spot which has been the site of illegal dumping in the past.

Gardaí were called to the scene by the local parish priest.