Lisa returns to judge Galway’s best dressed

Lisa McGowan’s invitation to be a guest judge at this year’s Ladies Day best dressed competition feels like a full circle moment for her. She won best dressed in 2016, garnering a great deal of publicity – and not just for the leather and crepe one-shouldered dress that she helped design.

On her blog, Lisa’s Lust List, she wrote: “I’ve read lots of stuff about me over the last few days, horrible hurtful comments, droopy boob syndrome, should have worn a bra, makeup atrocious, tangoes satellite [sic] dish reception, fake Hollywood smile. Oh lads the list goes on…you know what girls, I just don’t get why some folk have to be so horrible, yep keyboard warriors have been out over the last weekend and building themselves up by trying to tear me down.

“To all of you cyber bullies out there…P*SS OFF AND GET A LIFE, would you like to be on the receiving end? I’m thick skinned and I’m laughing at the good of it, me and my A cups, no chance of them drooping, it’s me fat ass I’m worried about but lots of other girls are more sensitive, so F*CKING THINK before you unleash your nastiness on your keypad. Self-harm, depression, anorexia, suicide…Yep lots of you HARMING others out there with your comments!!!”

The former insurance broker used the publicity to greatly bolster her online business which promotes products such as fashion items, beauty, health, travel and homeware. She currently has over 400,000 followers on two social media platforms.

She paid herself €3.06m in pay and pension payments last year with the last accounts filed by Lisa’s Lust List Ltd showing her pay more than doubled from €1.29m.

Now, nine years on, she says she would actually thank her trolls.

“Radio stations and publications were in touch straight away once I spoke out on Facebook about how I was treated. Galway gave me the national platform and then through nastiness the national media picked up on it. I refused to be bullied as a mother to a teenager at the time – it was not the type of behaviour I could condone.”

She reveals that she spends a lot of time picking outfits for racing.

“It takes time to create the perfect outfit. Ascot would always be a great style centre and especially the Royal Enclosure where there are rules and regulations. The looks must be race day /Ladies Day appropriate and this is non- negotiable for me.”

Lisa says she is not looking for a certain style come next Thursday.

“There’s no theme this year which leaves it wide open. There is no rule book but once I see it I will know it.”

So, what advice would she give women who would love to win either of the big prizes – €10,000 cash for best dressed and €3,000 for best hat.

“Attention to detail is key. As well as the dress and the hat, think of the nails, the feet, the whole look. Leave nothing out, no shortcuts. I will harp on again about what is appropriate for Ladies Day. Makeup and hair are also key to the complete package. Racing style is a different level I feel to emerging trends.”

Lisa is really looking forward to working with the other judges – Mandy Maher, founder of the Galway model agency Catwalk and Niamh Ryan, co-founder of the cosmetics brand, Ella & Jo.

“We ladies love style and because we know each other so well it really will be the fashion dream team.”

It’s Mandy’s fourth time being head judge on Ladies Day – what has she learned during her stint at the helm.

“Over the years I have come to understand that winning Best Dressed at Galway isn’t just about high fashion, it’s about confidence, individuality and Its about style. I can tell you this, it is never as straightforward as people think. What the public see is glitz and glamour; what they don’t see is the honest, often passionate conversations behind the scenes.

“What each judge looks for. First impressions may catch our eye at first but then when we sit down and deliberate about balance, originality and overall impact – looking at the full look head to toe. We then shortlist our finalists. Once we see that line up on stage it then gives us the 100% clarity of who our winner will be when they all line up together – that winner always stands out.”

Mandy insists that every year the judges have been united.

“No, sorry to disappoint you. I know this may be a cliche but so far – I hope to God this year included – that all the judges on the day have been unanimous with all our winners.”

She believes there will be a lot of polka dots and black and white outfits this year going by winners from other racing meetings this season.

“I love when every element of a look has been thoughtfully considered, from the outfit and accessories to the headpiece, which can either make or break an outfit, makeup, hair, shoes. That balance is often what elevates someone from stylish to finalist.”

