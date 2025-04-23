  • Services

Liquidator to be appointed to IDT in Spiddal after 40 years in business

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s expected that a liquidator will be appointed to IDT in Spiddal this week.

The firm at Manor House Business Estate has been in business since 1983 and manufactures precision steel products.

Owners of the company, Innovative Gas Products, purchased IDT in 2022 – but has now signalled it’s withdrawal.

Udaras na Gaeltachta says efforts were made in recent weeks and months to keep the business operating.

It acknowledges that the liquidation process will examine any possibilities for saving the business, as well as 25 full-time, and 3 part-time jobs.

