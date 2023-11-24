Link Galway receives €100K funding boost for disability initiative
Link Galway, with locations on Sandy Road and Newcastle, has received a funding boost of €100,000 for its initiative supporting people with a disability.
The funding will support the non-profit organisation in employing eight people with an intellectual disability to run a baking and catering service.
It will also allow Link Galway to accredit its culinary skills training programme, supporting people with a disability in their employment journey.
Manager of Link Galway CLG, Shane Tuohy, spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the work they do:
