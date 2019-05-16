Line-up revealed for 42nd Galway Arts Festival

The full line-up of this summer’s Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF) was unveiled at a programme launch in Dublin on Wednesday.

More than 250,000 people – a festival record – attended last year’s event, and the 42nd annual festival promises to be a crowd-puller with an exciting programme of theatre, opera, dance, circus, music, street spectacle, visual art, and talks.

Some 600 Irish and international artists will descend on Galway for the renowned festival that runs from July 15 to 28.

Artistic Director Paul Fahy said: “We are hugely excited with this year’s festival with so many collaborations and co-productions at the heart of the programme. Galway becomes a truly magical place for two weeks every July as some of the most brilliant artists from Ireland and all over the world arrive on our shores for a thrilling fortnight where great art, ideas and good fun are available in equal measure.”

The Galway programme launch takes place this Thursday evening in The Meyrick Hotel.

The festival’s theatre programme includes five world premieres and four Irish premieres, including a new play from Galway’s Druid, by Brian Watkins Epiphany featuring three Tony Award winners – director Garry Hynes, and starring Bill Irwin and Marie Mullen.

